PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,124 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $145.86. The company had a trading volume of 174,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.96. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

