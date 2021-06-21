The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 54,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.54. 52,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $325.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

