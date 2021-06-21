Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $35.75

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Driven Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

