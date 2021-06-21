Brokerages Set Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Target Price at $35.75

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.
Driven Brands stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
