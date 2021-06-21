Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,575,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $149,743,000 after acquiring an additional 428,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.24. 111,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,670,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

