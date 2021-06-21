Zacks: Brokerages Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

PI traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.83.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

