Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 33,890 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $132.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $115.04 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

