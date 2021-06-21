Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.92. 140,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

