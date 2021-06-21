Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 7.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.31. 69,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.