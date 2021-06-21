DRW Securities LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $10,198,000. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 184,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

