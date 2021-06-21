ZEON (ZEON) Trading 285.3% Higher Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, ZEON has traded up 285.3% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $40.67 million and $178,462.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00022316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00676813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00080393 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

