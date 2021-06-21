Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $67.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.93 million and the highest is $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $29.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $276.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $289.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $288.69 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $335.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 0.83. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.46.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

