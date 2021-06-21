IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE:IMG traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.99. 675,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,299. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

