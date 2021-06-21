Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0065

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $136.63 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.