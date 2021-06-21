Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,262. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

