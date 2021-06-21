Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $189.20. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

