Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $45.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $189.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.30 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $285.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

IIPR traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $189.20. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $85.40 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.60%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.