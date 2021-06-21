Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to Announce $1.39 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,104. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.38.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

