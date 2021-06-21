The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is American National Insurance Co.’s 9th Largest Position

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.76. The company had a trading volume of 219,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $325.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.