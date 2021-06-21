Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $112.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 32.9% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $112,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.60 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

