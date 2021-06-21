Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $9.34 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $23.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,535.28. 31,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,543.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,378.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

