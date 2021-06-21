Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 648 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,691. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $151.35 and a 52-week high of $221.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

