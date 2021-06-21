Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.55 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

