3D L Capital Management LLC Sells 9,832 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 9.6% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,262,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.81. 75,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

