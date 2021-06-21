NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,512 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.9% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $107,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NKE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.15. 160,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.16. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.