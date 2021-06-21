Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.55. 19,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

