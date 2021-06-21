Zacks: Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

