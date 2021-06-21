Alpha Quark Token Hits One Day Volume of $311,744.00 (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $311,744.00 worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,960,943 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

