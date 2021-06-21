DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $35.71 million and $315,365.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,542,651 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

