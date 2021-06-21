Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 24% This Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $188.81 million and $39.02 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00016327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.