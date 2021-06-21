Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $833,717.83 and approximately $175,740.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.10 or 0.00684998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080619 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,144,678 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

