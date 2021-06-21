Empire (EMP.A) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Empire (TSE: EMP.A):

6/17/2021 – Empire had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Empire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE EMP.A traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,036. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$31.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

