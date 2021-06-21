PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $72,178.13 and $5,504.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolypuX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00120423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00158523 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,455.75 or 1.00045691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002732 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolypuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolypuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.