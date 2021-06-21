Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $47,303.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

