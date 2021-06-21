Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $309.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.24 million and the highest is $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

SR stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. 2,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 144,853 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

