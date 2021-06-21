e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post sales of $79.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.44 million to $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $64.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $351.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $356.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $379.43 million, with estimates ranging from $368.90 million to $393.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,326 shares of company stock worth $8,808,647 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,865. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

