Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.64. 86,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $149.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.