Lido Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $381.54 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $295.40 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $377.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.