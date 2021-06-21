Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Oracle were worth $188,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.56. The company had a trading volume of 259,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,525,403. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

