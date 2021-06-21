Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $739.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $739,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $28.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,430.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,332.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

