Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $52,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $240.61. 37,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,385. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

