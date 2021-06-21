Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,714 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 381,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

