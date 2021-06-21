WealthStone Inc. Buys 117 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $483.99. The stock had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.23. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.19 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.