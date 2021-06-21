Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.97 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $597.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

