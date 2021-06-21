3D L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $422.10. The stock had a trading volume of 370,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

