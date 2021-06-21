Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.66.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,866,971. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.