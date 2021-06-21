Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 5.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.15. Approximately 80,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,615,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.