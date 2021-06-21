Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.50 to C$10.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

