Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.50 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $48.50 million and $20.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,835,714,562 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

