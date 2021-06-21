FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in FB Financial by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in FB Financial by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,704. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

