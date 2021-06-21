$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post $840,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $890,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $810,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 97,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,270. Novan has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

