Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Immunovant (IMVT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT):

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $38.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

6/1/2021 – Immunovant was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

5/10/2021 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IMVT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,762. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21.

Get Immunovant Inc alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.